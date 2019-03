Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- There's a new cardiac rehab program offered at Metro Health University of Michigan Health.

Dr. Barbara Karenko specializes in cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology. She joined us in studio to tell us what to expect.

If you're interested in learning more about Pritikin Intensive Certified Cardiac Rehab program, you can call the heart and vascular office at 616-252-5950 or visit www.metrohealthhv.net.