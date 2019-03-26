One suspect arrested in Wyoming armed robbery; one still sought

WYOMING, Mich. – Wyoming police are still searching for a second person after an armed robbery from over the weekend.

Police say two men held up the 911 Cash Store in the 1200 block of Chicago Drive SW about 3:45 p.m. Saturday. One was armed with a handgun and the other was armed with a long gun. They fled the scene after taking an undisclosed amount of cash. No one from the store was injured.

Police say that at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a Wyoming officer made a traffic stop on Burton Street SW near US-131. The officer noticed that the driver matched one of the descriptions of the suspects. He was able to recover a handgun and a long gun from the vehicle and arrest the driver for Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Driving on a Suspended License and being a Felon in the Possession of a Firearm.  The Kent County Prosecutor has now authorized charges of Armed Robbery.  The suspect’s name has not yet been released pending his arraignment.

The second suspect has not yet been located. He is described as being between 30-40 years old, about 5’8″ – 5’10” tall, with an average build and was wearing a matching brown outfit, like a track suit.

Anyone with information should call Wyoming DPS at 616-530-7366 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

 

