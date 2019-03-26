Portion of Alpine Avenue closed due to crash involving ambulance

Posted 10:23 AM, March 26, 2019, by , Updated at 10:32AM, March 26, 2019

WALKER, Mich. — Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of Alpine Avenue south of 3 Mile after a crash involving an ambulance. At first, Alpine Avenue was closed, but as of 10:30 a.m., one lane was open in each direction with slow traffic.

The Kent County Sheriff’s office says the crash involves three cars, one of which is an ambulance. So far there are no reports of any major injuries, according to dispatchers.

The crash is likely to blame for a power outage impacting close to 2,000 Consumers Energy customers in the area of Alpine and 3 Mile in Walker, according to the outage map.

The traffic signal was out at 3 Mile and Bristol Avenue.

 

