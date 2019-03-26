The South Division Comeback Fashion Show is Saturday, March 30 at 3:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army Kroc Center. Click here for more details.
South Division Comeback Fashion Show
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for February 28
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for January 25
-
Tri-Unity Christian’s big second half comeback foiled by late Frankfort free throw
-
Hamilton runs past South Christian in state quarterfinal
-
No secrets between Unity Christian and South Christian in state quarterfinals
-
-
Eaton Co. woman’s death determined to be homicide
-
West Michigan kids audition for Broadway musical
-
49th Annual Grand Rapids Bridal Show
-
Vis leads South Christian past Oakridge in regional final
-
Enjoy a girl’s day out at Girlfriends Getaway Kalamazoo
-
-
Davenport tops Wisconsin-Parkside in battle of GLIAC division leaders
-
Dogs rescued from South Korean meat farm ready for adoption in GR
-
Driver plows into a yard, refuses to cooperate with police