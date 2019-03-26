× State wide tornado drill planned Wednesday at 1 P.M.

WEST MICHIGAN — A state wide tornado drill is planned at 1 P.M. Wednesday afternoon. The drill corresponds with severe weather awareness week, this week!

The idea is to create a heightened awareness as we enter severe weather season and create a family disaster plan (and business disaster plan) in case an actual tornado watch or warning is issued. Don’t be alarmed if you hear the warning sirens sound in your area at 1 P.M.. The system is being tested and you may even receive a text alert.

You can click here for more information from the State of Michigan regarding the drill. As a refresher, a TORNADO WATCH means conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes. These watches are always issued by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma and can cover a large area. A TORNADO WARNING means Doppler radar is indicating a tornado (or the possibility thereof) or weather spotters have confirmed one on the ground. Take cover immediately!

No severe weather is expected this week. Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.foxx17online.com/weather.