Summer League registration now open for Best Sports and Social Club

The weather is getting warmer, which means it's time to get out of the house and get active! Best Damn Sports and Social Club of Kalamazoo is happy to announce that registration for their summer leagues is now open!

All teams are co-ed, featuring sand volleyball, flag football, basketball, and kickball.

Not only are there leagues available in Kalamazoo, but the club also just announced they have teams available in the Grand Rapids area as well. However only sand volleyball is available in Grand Rapids at this time.

Registration starts at $45.

To sign up for a league, visit bestdamnkzoo.com or bestdamngr.com.