West MI missionaries living in Kenya ask for your help during drought

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Rachel Andersen from Coopersville, her husband Eddie Andersen, and their six children are currently living in Dukana Kenya.

They've been living their for two years now.

I skyped with Eddie Tuesday morning, here's what he had to say about the time when they moved to Dukana; "Two years ago we had a very long drought where we lost about 80% of all the animals, all the livestock of the people and many of them were on the verge of starvation."

Since then Kenya has received rain, but now the drought is back, and that is immensely dangerous because after their last drought, the people of Kenya do not have the livestock they need to fight through this one.

I also skyped with a minister in Korr Kenya, David Gargle, he explains; "People here are nomads and nomadic people entirely depend on their live stock, they depend on their camels, they depend on their goats."

Without their animals to help, the people are suffering greatly.

In one example Eddie tells there is a village close by where out of 1,200 households, 900 are without food.

David describes the emotions; "People here are like, if the rains will not come, if the government will not respond, if people will not give any help, they’re like, they’re just waiting for their death."

These are the horrifying conditions the Andersen’s are working to help everyday.

Eddie says, "So what we started to do is a food for work program where we provide food for those families, in exchange that they do some community service."

That food the Andersen’s are giving out is a life-line families depend on to stay alive.

The Andersen’s are able to buy the food with dollars donated.

Those dollars come from both Cornerstone Church in Caledonia as well as from any individual who can help.

So if you have the means, and the pull to help these people in Kenya please do.

David says your money will go to food, water, medicine, and a brighter future; "They can change lives, they can give people hope in the dessert, they can be part of what God is doing in the dessert, and these will give people an opportunity that they can face tomorrow."

There are two ways you can help the people in Kenya.

One is through a link that goes directly to the Andersen’s and their food work program.

For more information on that,

You can also help through the Kenya Famine Relief Project.

For more information on that,