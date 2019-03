× 2 hospitalized after deer causes crash in Kzoo Co.

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were hospitalized Wednesday after a deer caused a motorcycle to go into oncoming traffic.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Stadium Drive west of 4th Street in Oshtemo Township, west of Kalamazoo.

Authorities said the motorcycle was going west on Stadium Drive when it hit the deer, sending it into oncoming traffic and causing a crash.

The driver and a passenger were taken to an area hospital.