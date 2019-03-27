× Allegan General Hospital receives $100K donation

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Allegan General Hospital is improving its surgical equipment thanks to a $100,000 donation.

The Perrigo Company Charitable Foundation presented a check to the hospital Wednesday, which will be used for new sterilizing machines that increase the number of instruments that can be sterilized at once.

Perrigo was donated over $1 million to the hospital to encourage health and wellness in Allegan County, where the company’s North American Head of Operations is located.