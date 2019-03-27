× Authorities investigating thefts at Constantine Twp. home

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a pair of thefts from a home in Constantine Township.

Authorities said a pair of keys were taken from a truck at a home on Shaffer Road north of Horton Way. It happened sometime between Feb. 1 and March 24.

A basketball hoop was taken from the same place sometime between 3 p.m. March 23 and noon March 24.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.