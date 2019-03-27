Statewide Tornado Drill at 1:00 p.m.

Bring the kids to the Gem & Mineral Rock Show during Spring Break

Posted 11:48 AM, March 27, 2019, by , Updated at 11:47AM, March 27, 2019

Rocks and minerals may look rough on the outside, but sometimes when looking beyond their exterior there's something beautiful inside. Rock collectors and enthusiasts can browse hundreds of beautiful rocks at the 44th annual Gem and Mineral Show, just in time for Spring Break.

This popular event features something for everyone, from the beginner to a seasoned collector. Artisan demonstrations, displays and exhibits, rock and mineral identification, and our popular Children's Table featuring mini-collections and grab bags.

The venue will also have minerals, fossils, crystals, and faceted gems from nearly 20 vendors and club members. There will be specimens in all sizes and price ranges, micro mounts, beads, polished rocks and equipment, carved stone figures, jewelry, lapidary supplies, books, and more.

The 44th annual Gem & Mineral Show will take place at the Rogers Plaza Town Center on April 4-6.

For more information on the event, follow them on Facebook or visit indianmoundsrockclub.com.

