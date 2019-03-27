× City prepares for street and parking closures ahead of Trump visit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Thursday’s rally with President Donald Trump may cause some traffic headaches in downtown Grand Rapids on Thursday.

Trump is holding a rally Thursday night at the Van Andel Arena. Thousands are expected for the event and for surrounding protests. Some streets and parking lots around the Van Andel Arena will be closed and other streets will not be open for street parking.

The City of Grand Rapids says that streets immediately surrounding the Van Andel Arena will closing at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The closures are expected to last until about 8:30 p.m. The closures are:

Fulton Street – from Ottawa to Ionia

Weston Street – west of Ionia

Oakes Street – from Ottawa to Ionia

Ottawa Avenue – from Fulton to Oakes

Parking area lot #2 on Oakes SW and lot #3 on Ionia SW will be closed to all users beginning midnight Wednesday through midnight Thursday. Cardholders for those lots will have access to the Louis Campau ramp on Monroe Avenue NW and the McConnell Ionia lot on McConnell Street SW during those closures.

Metered parking will also be prohibited downtown on the following:

Ottawa Avenue – between Oakes and Fulton

Oakes Street – between Grandville and Market

Weston Street – between Ottawa and Grandville

Weston Street – West of Ionia

The parking lot at Fulton Street SW and Ionia

Police from several jurisdictions will be on hand to direct traffic, but heavy traffic and delays should be expected.

The map below does not take into consideration downtown construction closures.