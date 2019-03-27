Comfortable in California: Michigan fitting in while prepping for the Sweet 16

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANAHEIM, Cali -- The Michigan basketball has done pretty well over the years with a very relaxed atmosphere in the locker room.

The players say that comes from the top down and it is continuing as the team started preparation for the sweet 16 in Southern California.

"We just have fun" sophomore guard Jordan Poole said. "Guys are young, we are still kids and just being able to try and embrace the moment and enjoy the moment without thinking too far ahead and just being able to play basketball. I think when we are able to do that and we go out there with a clear mind it really shows in our performance."

"It's no different than a team that is tight" sophomore forward Isaiah Livers added. "They go out there all focused and they are going to have mental errors they are so focused on one thing that it is just like a mental lapse. Coach B encourages us to laugh, have fun but still stay focused there is a lot of meaning to that you got to go out play loose, calm just play your way of basketball."

"We just play with a lot of freedom" freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis said. "We have so many hunters on the team so many players that can score the ball when we play free and we move the ball a lot I feel like we are a really tough team to beat and against a team like Texas Tech that's going to be really important for us."

Michigan and Texas Tech tip off in the sweet 16 Thursday night at about 9:39 p.m. at the Honda Center