Michigan couple says ghost was caught on nanny cam after scratches found on baby

HIGHLAND, Mich. – A Michigan couple hopes to soon be able to move out of their home – which they believe is haunted.

They believe a ghost, which they say was caught on nanny cam, scratched their baby’s face, according to WXYZ.

Heather Brough and Joshua Higgins shared the video with the TV station, which appears to show something moving in front of the baby’s crib.

Heather says she believes the baby is seeing something they aren’t; while Joshua calls it “chilling.”

“It scares us that it could do something else. I mean, there was a morning I woke up and I felt like someone’s hands were around my neck,” Heather told WXYZ.

The home is a guest house owned by Joshua’s mother, Kris, who reportedly lives in the main house right nearby. She told PEOPLE that an investigator determined there is paranormal activity in her home, but she’s not sure what is causing the problems at the guest house.

Either way, the family says they will be leaving the home as soon as they possibly can.