Delta Dental shares importance of oral health for children and teens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brushing and flossing are the basics for solid oral health, but there are many more variables these days. With oral piercings, advancements in mouthguards, and so many other factors, how are parents supposed to teach their children the importance of oral health?

Delta Dental has partnered with Cherry Health to bring the latest in oral health care to West Michigan. Dr. Tim Hill from Cherry Health talks about the advancements in oral health, and how their partnership has helped families all across West Michigan.

To learn more about Delta Dental of Michigan or their partnership with Cherry Health, head to deltadentalmi.com.