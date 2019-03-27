Dining with Dave – Last matchup of Round 2

Click here to download the bracket

FOX 17 – The final votes to get into the Scrumptious 16 are underway with three more polls to vote in until 10:00 p.m.

The leading vote receivers from Wednesday will matchup on Friday with yesterday’s winners: West Side Social, The Sand Bar and The Paisley Pig. Because the “Northern Tier” bracket was short a couple of entries, Friday’s matchup there is already set with Downtown Trini’s and Buddy’s on the Beach.

Grand Rapids

Silver Star Cafe’ and Irie Kitchen

Southern Tier

Crane’s Pie Pantry and Four Roses Cafe’

Lakeshore

Curragh Irish Pub and The Station Grill