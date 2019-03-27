Fire damages apartment in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A family is without a home after a fire in a Kalamazoo apartment Wednesday morning.

The fire happened about 6:20 a.m. at an apartment in the 3000 block of S. Burdick Street. First responders found smoke coming from a third story apartment. The resident of the apartment and two children were able to escape uninjured.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents with temporary housing.

The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen as a cooking fire, but is still under investigation.