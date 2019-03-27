Head to Soaring Eagle for your Spring Break getaway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spring break is finally here, and if you need someplace to go for a last minute getaway, Soaring Eagle Water Park and Hotel has a ton of deals and events to entertain all ages.

Set sail on a High Sea Adventure at the waterpark now through April 7. Meet Moana, Captain Jack, Tinkerbelle, Peter Pan, and more. There is a virtual reality pirate ship experience by matrix entertainment, planetarium, strolling magician, caricature drawings, face painting, DJ dance party, free activities, giveaways, movies and free massages for parents. For more information or to book your stay, visit soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 877.2EAGLE2.

Did you know that there is a free shuttle service that runs from the water park to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort? So many fun things await you like new sports and night club called Ascend. Enjoy gambling in a new high rollers area, new poker room and a new non-smoking gaming floor. If the little ones are in tow, they will have a blast in the new Kids Quest. It`s safe, kid-friendly fun with plenty of entertainment options for everyone.

Lots of big names are coming to perform at Soaring Eagle Casino too! In May, New Edition members Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Rickey Bell, and Michael Bivins are in town for their "Four The Love Of It Tour." This American R&B group formed in 1978. They are best known for some of their songs including "Cool It Now," and "Candy Girl."

Chicago is coming too! The rock band has recorded 36 albums and sold over 100 million records.

Don't forget about all the big names coming to perform at Soaring Eagle Casino for their outdoor concert series: 311, performing July 3, and Tim McGraw performing August 10.

311 mixes rock, rap, reggae and fun to create their own unique hybrid sound, developing a reputation as one of the most entertaining and dynamic live bands in the U.S. Some of their popular singles include "Sunset in July", "All Mixed Up", "Creatures for a While".

Tim McGraw is a legend, cited as one of the biggest touring artists in the history of country music. His career includes 43 number one radio singles, 16 number one albums, and countless industry awards and accolades. Tickets will be available for these shows on Friday and Saturday at 9 a.m. respectively.

Also, tickets are still available for the following shows: Criss Angel, Collective Soul, Sugarland, and Five Finger Death Punch.

Criss Angel has dominated the world of magic for over a decade. "The Mindfreak Unplugged" is a theatrical experience unlike any seen before; bringing Angel`s famous sleight of hand street magic, mentalism, and even some of his most iconic illusions to life all performed in an intimate, raw setting. He`ll take over the stage on June 1.

Collective Soul is celebrating their 25th anniversary! Ever since their emergence, the band helped shape and define alternative rock with lots of guitars and attitude. Over the past two decades, they`ve had a catalog of number 1 hits under their belts. They`ll perform June 14.

There are still tickets available for Kane Brown on August 16 too.

You can purchase tickets for all these shows at etix.com, and you can see who else is taking the stage this summer by going to soaringeaglecasino.com.

If you`re looking for a memorable way to celebrate a birthday, take advantage of Soaring Eagle Water Park`s Hotel Room Birthday Packages. When you purchase a room, you can add on a variety of gift packages to help make your birthday special. This includes anything from a balloon arrangement all the way up to a smorgasbord of treats. Call (989)-817-4825 to add these goodies onto your room or visit soaringeaglewaterpark.com to make your reservation.