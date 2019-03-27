Jump into Spring Break with new attractions at Rebounderz GR

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For families that aren't traveling for Spring Break and are searching for something fun to do with the kids, jump over to Rebounderz Grand Rapids! They just added some new attractions and have a lineup of deals just in time for a family staycation.

Rebounderz has trampoline attractions, virtual reality, ninja warrior, a three-story Indoor play structure and recently opened a large Laser Tag arena.

Spring Break prices include $19.95 a day for unlimited jump and ninja warrior time all day during spring break. Or add a game of laser tag to their unlimited all-day admission for $24.95. Additional laser tag games are just $5 each during spring break.

For more information on Spring Break events and pricing, visit rebounderzgrandrapids.com.