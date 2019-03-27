Ladies, stop suffering! Here are some treatment options for menopause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Menopause eventually happens to all women, but that doesn't mean they have to suffer! There are plenty of treatment options out there to help make sure women can feel like their normal selves during such a big change in their lives.

Dr. Diana Bitner, a nationally recognized menopause specialist from Spectrum Health, discusses all the treatment options available and how women can decide which treatment is right for them.

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616)-267-8225.

Read more stories like this on Dr. Bitner's Blog.