× Longer wait? Secretary of State check-in system down for nearly a month

LANSING, Mich– A computer system designed to shorten the wait at dozens of Secretary of State branches has been out of commission for nearly a month after officials purposely took it offline.

The MI-Time system that allowed people to remotely check into line at 43 branches across the state was disabled back on February 28th. According to the Secretary of State’s office, the system was not accurately reflecting the wait time at those branches.

Now the company responsible for the software is working to recalibrate how wait times are calculated. They are using four undisclosed branches to allow the computer system to work out those changes. The Secretary of State’s Office says if the issue is fixed, then the ability to check-in ahead of time will be restored to all 43 branches that previously offered the service.

The part of the system that allows people to set an appointment time is still functioning for the branches that participate in the program.

The effort to resolve the problem is part of Secretary Joslyn Benson’s campaign pledge to guarantee service within 30 minutes. She’s visiting all 131 branches in Michigan to speak with staff about issues specific each location.