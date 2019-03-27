× Marshall man enters plea in rape case

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Marshall man has pleaded entered a plea on criminal sexual conduct charges related to the rape of a 74-year-old woman.

Eric Johnson, 51, pleaded no contest to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. In exchange, other charges of rape, home invasion and driving under the influence were dropped.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Authorities say Johnson broke into a Marshall Township home last year and sexually assaulted a woman. The victim told police she woke up to Johnson standing in the bedroom, and she was bound with duct tape and sexually assaulted several times.

Investigators said the victim was able to identify her attacker by name, and that she had known Johnson for several years.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 13.