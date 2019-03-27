Michigan auto fee rising to $220 per vehicle in July

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s mandatory fee to cover unlimited medical benefits for injured drivers is rising to $220 a year — a record high — and more than double what is was a decade ago.

The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association announced the higher assessment Wednesday. It is now $192 annually per insured vehicle.

The organization says the fee hike is due to a higher number of claims, rising medical care costs and lower-than-expected investment earnings.

The fee revenue largely covers care for people with brain, spinal cord, back and neck injuries.

Michigan is the only state to require unlimited lifetime coverage for medical expenses resulting from auto crashes. The Legislature has been at odds over proposals to rein in costs.

2 comments

  • Jean

    Why is it that people that have try to take money from those that don’t.
    Michigan has the highest insurance rate in the US, one of the highest gas tax, now they want to increase gas by .45,
    NOW THIS???? I would say vote them out, but those who ran and won are bought and paid for by the rich,or they are already very rich, so we lose again. What do they care….they can afford everything or its paid for by tax dollars

    Reply
