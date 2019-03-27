Statewide Tornado Drill at 1:00 p.m.

Michigan man, 91, drowns while checking hunting traps

Posted 12:08 PM, March 27, 2019, by

SWAN CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police say a 91-year-old man who probably was checking his hunting traps has drowned in a ditch.

Saginaw County Undersheriff Mike Gomez tells the Saginaw News there was a 6-foot drop from the top of the ditch to the water. The victim was Robert Mendicki, who lived in St. Charles and served in the Navy at the end of World War II.

Sheriff’s deputies were called Sunday by the owner of a greenhouse in Swan Creek Township. Mendicki’s truck was parked there, but he wasn’t around.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.