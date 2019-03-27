Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 27

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. It could be the best $2 you ever spend, so don't forget to snag that Powerball ticket for Wednesday night's drawing.

The jackpot is a whopping three-quarter of a billion dollars, meaning $750 million. That makes it the fourth-highest prize the U.S. lottery has ever seen.

If you take the cash option, you would go home with about $465.5 million. But with all the ticket-buying going on today, that jackpot will likely go up.

2. Ford Airport is once again hosting its Passenger Appreciation Days for those heading out of state for Spring Break.

Starting Thursday, passengers will get to enjoy free food and drinks each day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will also be a ton of giveaways, prize drawings and contests for people traveling.

The event will be held in the airport's grand hall meet and greet area.

Passenger Appreciation Days run through Saturday.

3. Adam Sandler is hitting the road this summer, and he's making a stop in West Michigan.

The former SNL cast member turned movie star is bringing his stand up tour to the Van Andel on Thursday, June 6.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Get them on ticketmaster.com or the Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place box offices.

4. Little Caesars has bacon wrapped deep dish pizza!

It sounds exactly as it's named, a deep dish pizza with the crust wrapped in bacon.

The offering is an extension of Little Caesars popular Detroit-style Deep! Deep! Dish Pizza.

It's only available for a limited time and cost $12.

5. The second generation of Apple AirPods is here, but when it's time to upgrade do you know how to properly recycle your old pair?

Luckily, Apple has created a trade-back program to help solve this issue.

Simply go to Apple's website to send in your used pair for free.

The company will then distribute the device to recyclers who specialize in electronic waste.