MSP investigating St. Joseph Co. break-in

Posted 8:01 PM, March 27, 2019, by , Updated at 08:04PM, March 27, 2019

SHERMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are investigating a break-in at a St. Joseph County home.

It happened sometime between 6:40 a.m. and 4:40 p.m. Monday at a residence in the 23000 block of Banker Street in Sherman Township.

Authorities say an unknown number of suspects broke into the residence and stole a television, computer monitor, sound bar, tools and handgun ammunition.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.

