Muskegon prison officer dies of meningitis, inmate infected

Posted 6:32 PM, March 27, 2019, by , Updated at 06:34PM, March 27, 2019

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A correctional officer in Muskegon died Monday getting bacterial meningitis.

The Michigan Department of Corrections said the 52-year-old man, whose name hasn’t been released, was a 20-year veteran at the Earnest C. Brooks Correctional Facility in Muskegon.

MDOC officials say an inmate was also diagnosed with the illness, but is expected to recover.

It’s unknown how the illness got into the facility and who contacted it first. Samples of the strain of bacterial meningitis have sent samples to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health department.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.