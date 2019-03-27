× Muskegon prison officer dies of meningitis, inmate infected

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A correctional officer in Muskegon died Monday getting bacterial meningitis.

The Michigan Department of Corrections said the 52-year-old man, whose name hasn’t been released, was a 20-year veteran at the Earnest C. Brooks Correctional Facility in Muskegon.

MDOC officials say an inmate was also diagnosed with the illness, but is expected to recover.

It’s unknown how the illness got into the facility and who contacted it first. Samples of the strain of bacterial meningitis have sent samples to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health department.