New parks, open spaces could be in Grand Rapids’ future

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- There may soon be more parks and new development in Grand Rapids.

A group of experts with the Urban Land Institute has been surveying the city for new ideas on parks and green spaces.

The land use, urban design and real estate experts have spent the last few days surveying different neighborhoods across the city of Grand Rapids, including areas with hardly any parks like the first and third wards.

Group members will offer recommendations on the best way to develop public spaces, which serve an important role in the community as well as for economic development.

They are on the hunt for potentially new spaces across the city that could make for a nice park one day. This is all park of the national 10-minute walk campaign, which works to ensure everyone can get out of their home and enjoy a park that is close to their home.

The city says nearly 80% of people in Grand Rapids live within a 10-minute walk of a park but they're hoping to get to 100%.

Those recommendations will be made at City Hall at 9 a.m. Wednesday. You can watch from home on the city's Facebook page starting at 9 a.m.