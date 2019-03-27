One person shot overnight in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – One person was wounded in an overnight shooting in Grand Rapids.
The shooting happened just after midnight in the 1000 block of Lafayette SE, according to Grand Rapids Police.
Police say that the victim, a 28-year-old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries. They believe the victim knew the suspect.
1 Comment
steve
According to WOOD, the victim is not being cooperative with the police. Yet, some of these people are wondering why the cops don’t have much respect for them? They don’t deserve it.