Powerball jackpot hits $750 million

Posted 9:46 AM, March 27, 2019

LANSING, Mich. – Someone could get an early start on Spring Break by hitting tonight’s Powerball jackpot.

The Michigan Lottery says the multi-state game’s jackpot will be at least $750 million.  If one person hits the jackpot and chooses the cash option, it would be worth $465 million.

If a Michigan resident hits the jackpot, it would be the largest lottery prize won in the state. Donald Lawson of Lapeer, Michigan won $337 million in Powerball in 2012. The last Michigan resident to hit the big jackpot was Julie Leach of Three Rivers who won $310 million in 2015.

Tickets are $2 each and will be available at retailers and online until 9:45 p.m. The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.

