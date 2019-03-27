Setting up shop ahead of presidential rally

Posted 4:48 PM, March 27, 2019, by , Updated at 05:03PM, March 27, 2019

Phil Colwell set up shop on 28th St

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A group has been traveling around the country ahead of President Donald Trump rallies, making sure you can get some Trump merchandise to show your support.

Whether it is a presidential shot glass or a bath towel, these people have it.

Phil Colwell says he and others follow Trump around the country not just to make some money, but also to support him.

“We didn’t drive 12 hours because we need the money,” Colwell told FOX 17 Wednesday. “We’re here to support it. It’s like a sports team when they go to the Super Bowl or they go to the World Series.”

Colwell has set up shop on 28th Street this week. He came up from Tennessee.  He says Michigan has been a good state for them.

On Plainfield Avenue, Teri Bruner has also set up a stand with Trump merchandise. She’s traveled here from Ohio.

“I’ve been doing this about six or seven months. We’ve gotten to travel all over the United States. It is so fun,” says Bruner.

Both Bruner and Colwell say business is good and say they’ve seen a consistent stream of supporters and critics alike.  Colwell says everyone has been nice.

Both plan on continuing traveling ahead of wherever Trump goes next.

