Whitecaps release 2019 menu; ‘Rocky Balburrito’ voted top by fans

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - Opening Day is a week away and now the menu at Fifth Third Ballpark is set.

The Fan Food Vote winner for 2019 is the Rocky Balburrito, a cheesesteak rolled into convenient burrito form, with cheese, onions and green peppers, and then deep fried. The Balburrito won a tight competition, according to West Michigan Whitecaps staff, over the Oinkuritto and Marge's Donut Sundae.

Also on the menu for 2019:

Deep Fried Bread Pudding

Pork Skin Nachos

Takis

Spare Ribs

A Grub Tub

Top N' Go Fritos

Coppercraft Bourbon

Wine Slushies

Street Corn Nuggets

Gluten Free Brownies

Chicken Gyro

See all this at www.capsgrubgetter.com .

The Whitecaps home opener is April 6.