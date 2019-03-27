Whitecaps release 2019 menu; ‘Rocky Balburrito’ voted top by fans

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - Opening Day is a week away and now the menu at Fifth Third Ballpark is set.
The Fan Food Vote winner for 2019 is the Rocky Balburrito, a cheesesteak rolled into convenient burrito form, with cheese, onions and green peppers, and then deep fried. The Balburrito won a tight competition, according to West Michigan Whitecaps staff, over the Oinkuritto and Marge's Donut Sundae.
Also on the menu for 2019:
- Deep Fried Bread Pudding
- Pork Skin Nachos
- Takis
- Spare Ribs
- A Grub Tub
- Top N' Go Fritos
- Coppercraft Bourbon
- Wine Slushies
- Street Corn Nuggets
- Gluten Free Brownies
- Chicken Gyro
See all this at www.capsgrubgetter.com .
The Whitecaps home opener is April 6.