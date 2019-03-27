Whitecaps release 2019 menu; ‘Rocky Balburrito’ voted top by fans

Posted 4:48 PM, March 27, 2019, by , Updated at 04:59PM, March 27, 2019

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - Opening Day is a week away and now the menu at Fifth Third Ballpark is set.

The Fan Food Vote winner for 2019 is the Rocky Balburrito, a cheesesteak rolled into convenient burrito form, with cheese, onions and green peppers, and then deep fried. The Balburrito won a tight competition, according to West Michigan Whitecaps staff, over the Oinkuritto and Marge's Donut Sundae.

Also on the menu for 2019:

  • Deep Fried Bread Pudding
  • Pork Skin Nachos
  • Takis
  • Spare Ribs
  • A Grub Tub
  • Top N' Go Fritos
  • Coppercraft Bourbon
  • Wine Slushies
  • Street Corn Nuggets
  • Gluten Free Brownies
  • Chicken Gyro

See all this at www.capsgrubgetter.com .

The Whitecaps home opener is April 6.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.