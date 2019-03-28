10 Days of Spring Break Wristband Deal available at Craig’s Cruisers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Your family's competitive side will definitely get a good workout at Craig's Cruisers, especially now that their 10 Days of Spring Break Wristband Deal will be in effect starting Friday.

From March 29 until April 7, you can buy a wristband which will give unlimited access to all activities at Craig's Cruisers from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. These activities include go-karts, mini-golf, trampoline park, ninja course, laser tag, and more. Wristbands cost $26.99 per person and include the buffet.

In addition to the wristband deal, there's a whole new lineup of entertaining and high energy games to tackle.

Todd and Leigh Ann went to their Grand Rapids location to get a sneak peek at what family fun can be had during your Spring Break Staycation.

To take a look at the 10 Days of Spring Break Wristband Deal and other special events, head to craigscruisers.com.