78-year-old man missing out of Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 78-year-old man.

The Cass County Sheriff’s office says they were alerted on March 27 that Larry Waldschmidt was missing and

potentially in danger. Waldschmidt was reportedly last seen working in his yard around 5:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Jefferson Street in Dowagiac. Some time around 6:30 p.m., he is believed to have gotten into a family vehicle and driven off.

That vehicle is reportedly a white 2002 Ford Escape with handicap registered Michigan license plate H1499.

Waldschmidt was last seen wearing gray sweat pants and a gray sweat shirt with black tennis shoes.