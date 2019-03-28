WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos testifies during a Senate Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies Subcommittee discussing proposed budget estimates and justification for FY2020 for the Education Department on March 28, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
After days of pressure, Trump says he’s backing off his budget request cutting funding for Special Olympics
WASHINGTON (AP) — After days of pressure, Trump says he’s backing off his budget request cutting funding for Special Olympics.