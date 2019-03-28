× Bigby Coffee in Wayland collecting socks for ‘The Sock Project’

WAYLAND, Mich.–While many people donate clothes and coats to local shelters, it turns out that socks are the least donated item.

That’s why two local mothers are on a mission to change that.

They have collected 4,000 pairs of socks so far, and are teaming up with a coffee chain to get more.

On Thursday, March 28th, you can bring a donation for the Sock Project at the Biggby Coffee location in Wayland, located at 1114 West Superior Street.

If you don’t have a donation, a dollar from each drink will go toward their mission.

The mothers plan to donate the socks to Degage Ministries in Grand Rapids and another women’s shelter in Allegan county, called Syliva’s Place.