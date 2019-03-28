Bigby Coffee in Wayland collecting socks for ‘The Sock Project’

Posted 7:21 AM, March 28, 2019, by

WAYLAND, Mich.–While many people donate clothes and coats to local shelters, it turns out that socks are the least donated item.

That’s why two local mothers are on a mission to change that.

They have collected 4,000 pairs of socks so far, and are teaming up with a coffee chain to get more.

On Thursday, March 28th, you can bring a donation for the Sock Project at the Biggby Coffee location in Wayland, located at 1114 West Superior Street.

If you don’t have a donation, a dollar from each drink will go toward their mission.

The mothers plan to donate the socks to Degage Ministries in Grand Rapids and another women’s shelter in Allegan county, called Syliva’s Place.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.