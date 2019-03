Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 17 Morning Mix is partnering with Versiti Blood Center of Michigan for a blood drive on Friday.

On March 29, people are encouraged to come to the Main Donor location on Fuller Avenue North East in Grand Rapids from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Todd Chance will be there live starting at 9 a.m.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged.

Make an appointment online at versiti.org/miblood or call 1-866-642-5663.