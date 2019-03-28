× ‘Fox & Friends’ coming to The Omelette Shop in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids restaurant will be hosting “Fox & Friends” Friday morning.

The national program will be at The Omelette Shoppe Shop located at 545 Michigan St. from 6 to 9 a.m. Friday morning. It is open to the public and no reservations are required.

A spokesperson for the restaurant chain said the show Googled “best breakfast in Grand Rapids” and The Omelette Shop came up.

“We’re just happy that the spotlight is on Grand Rapids,” said Randy Bryant, communications director at 4GR8 Food Brands. “We’re a local restaurant group, we love everybody that’s local. We’re very blessed and honored to be a part of this.”

Bryant encourages everyone who is interested to come to the event.

“It’s welcome everybody, we’re not about the red and blue, we’re about the bacon and eggs,” he said.