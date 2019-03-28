× Fox & Friends show to be in Grand Rapids Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Fox News Network is bringing their morning show to Grand Rapids for Friday.

Fox & Friends has chosen The Omelette Shoppe at 545 Michigan Street NE for their “Breakfast With Friends” segment Friday, from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Pete Hegseth will be at the restaurant to chat with residents about the “news of the day” which will likely include President Trump’s rally in Grand Rapids on Thursday night.

No reservations are required for your chance to be on national television.