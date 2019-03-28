Downtown Street and Parking Lot Closures for Trump Rally

GRPS teacher accused of using racist language on paid leave

Posted 6:02 PM, March 28, 2019, by , Updated at 06:03PM, March 28, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A teacher at Union High School is on paid administrative leave after allegedly using racially inappropriate language with students.

Grand Rapids Public Schools released a statement Thursday saying it is investigating a teacher after receiving a report of unprofessional conduct. The district isn’t identifying the teacher.

“The district takes these allegations very seriously and does not condone any behavior that may be racially motivated and in violation of our policies,” a statement reads.

Officials said the investigation could lead to discipline up to and including termination of employment.

