How to keep kids calm and entertained during Spring Break travel

Have a little getaway planned for Spring Break? Getting from Point A to Point B can be a challenge for families with kids, so here are some tips from Michelle Gilbert on how to keep the kids calm and entertained during travel.
- Download before you go. Most video providers let you take your shows or movies with you.
- Use the internet to find free car-ride games, like license plate finder, road trip bingo, and scavenger hunts.
- Download a family-friendly audiobook.
- Bring a dry erase board or new markers, crayons or colored pencils. It’s amazing how a new set can keep kids busier than an old set can.
- There are plenty of apps that empower parents to restrict kids’ screen time inside and outside the home.