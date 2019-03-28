Downtown Street and Parking Lot Closures for Trump Rally

How to keep kids calm and entertained during Spring Break travel

Posted 12:21 PM, March 28, 2019, by , Updated at 12:20PM, March 28, 2019

Have a little getaway planned for Spring Break? Getting from Point A to Point B can be a challenge for families with kids, so here are some tips from Michelle Gilbert on how to keep the kids calm and entertained during travel.

  1. Download before you go. Most video providers let you take your shows or movies with you.
  2. Use the internet to find free car-ride games, like license plate finder, road trip bingo, and scavenger hunts.
  3. Download a family-friendly audiobook.
  4. Bring a dry erase board or new markers, crayons or colored pencils. It’s amazing how a new set can keep kids busier than an old set can.
  5. There are plenty of apps that empower parents to restrict kids’ screen time inside and outside the home.

