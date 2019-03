Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The tale of Alice and Wonderland comes to life thus weekend at Woodland Mall. It will include special story time, sing-along-songs, crafts and coloring activities.

It runs from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Saturday. The Easter Bunny will also arrive that day. To learn more about photo opportunities click here.

The Alice and Wonderland event is free, but requires registration. To learn more about tickets click here.