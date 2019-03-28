Downtown Street and Parking Lot Closures for Trump Rally

Man dies in fire in Allegan County

Posted 11:34 AM, March 28, 2019, by

Valley Township

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – One person is dead after a fire in a mobile home in Allegan County.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight on 117th Avenue near 43rd Street in Valley Township, according to the Allegan County Sheriff.

Investigators say several members were inside the home when a fire started in the kitchen area. They all tried to escape and family members tried to pull the victim from the home. Responders found the man about 15 feet from the home with serious burns. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The man has been identified as William Hedges, 23. He lived in the home with his parents.  Other family members were taken to the hospital for treatment from smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.