× Man dies in fire in Allegan County

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – One person is dead after a fire in a mobile home in Allegan County.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight on 117th Avenue near 43rd Street in Valley Township, according to the Allegan County Sheriff.

Investigators say several members were inside the home when a fire started in the kitchen area. They all tried to escape and family members tried to pull the victim from the home. Responders found the man about 15 feet from the home with serious burns. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The man has been identified as William Hedges, 23. He lived in the home with his parents. Other family members were taken to the hospital for treatment from smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.