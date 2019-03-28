Man taken to hospital after being shot in northwest Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A shooting victim in northwest Grand Rapids is receiving treatment at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Grand Rapids Police confirm a man was shot Thursday in the 1300 block of Broadway Avenue around 8:05 p.m. That’s near Crosby Street, a couple blocks north of Leonard Street and west of US-131.

GRPD Sergeant Cathy Williams told FOX 17 in an email late Thursday night “a private vehicle dropped him off (at the hospital). The victim is receiving medical treatment and unavailable to provide us with a statement…”.

A nearby resident, Bradley DeWitt, tells us he heard three gunshots from his home, but police did not immediately confirm the number of shots fired.

They also did not know how severe the victim’s injuries were, and were waiting to hear back on the medical assessment from the hospital.

Said Sergeant Williams at 10:07 p.m.: “We are still at the house processing the scene, and no one is in custody.”