Man taken to hospital after being shot in northwest Grand Rapids

Posted 10:25 PM, March 28, 2019, by , Updated at 10:30PM, March 28, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.  — A shooting victim in northwest Grand Rapids is receiving treatment at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Grand Rapids Police confirm a man was shot Thursday in the 1300 block of Broadway Avenue around 8:05 p.m. That’s near Crosby Street, a couple blocks north of Leonard Street and west of US-131.

GRPD Sergeant Cathy Williams told FOX 17 in an email late Thursday night “a private vehicle dropped him off (at the hospital). The victim is receiving medical treatment and unavailable to provide us with a statement…”.

A nearby resident, Bradley DeWitt, tells us he heard three gunshots from his home, but police did not immediately confirm the number of shots fired.

They also did not know how severe the victim’s injuries were, and were waiting to hear back on the medical assessment from the hospital.

Said Sergeant Williams at 10:07 p.m.: “We are still at the house processing the scene, and no one is in custody.”

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.