Meet new furry, feathery, and scaly friends at West MI Pet Expo

The West Michigan Pet Expo is coming up, and it's a great chance to find items to spoil our pets, or even find a new family member to add to our home.

Great Lakes Weimaraner Rescue is a West Michigan Pet Expo stable in the adoption room and has been attending since the event started in 2006. They stopped by with a couple of their Weimaraners and explain what other people can see at the expo.

At the West Michigan Pet Expo, families can shop, learn about pets and pet care, enjoy meeting new animals and maybe even take one home.

Pets aren't allowed at the expo, but many eager dogs, cats, and other animals will be there eager for attention.

The West Michigan Pet Expo will take place April 6 & 7 at the Delta Plex.

Tickets cost $12 for adults and $6 for kids.

To purchase tickets, visit westmichiganstar.iheart.com.