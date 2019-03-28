Downtown Street and Parking Lot Closures for Trump Rally

Michigan attorney general says pipeline law unconstitutional

Posted 4:01 PM, March 28, 2019

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s attorney general has deemed unconstitutional a 2018 law that established a panel to oversee construction and operation of an oil pipeline tunnel beneath the channel linking Lakes Huron and Michigan.

Democrat Dana Nessel says in an opinion released Thursday the title of the bill approved by lawmakers did not accurately describe its contents as required by the Michigan Constitution.

The Republican-controlled Legislature passed the measure during a lame-duck session in December. Then-Gov. Rick Snyder signed it and appointed members of the new Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority, which later approved a deal Snyder’s administration negotiated with Enbridge Inc. to build the tunnel.

It would house a more than 4-mile (6.4-kilometer) section of Enbridge’s Line 5, which carries oil and natural gas liquids between Superior, Wisconsin, and Sarnia, Ontario.

