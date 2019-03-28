Michigan fans fired up ahead of Sweet Sixteen showdown with Texas Tech

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANAHEIM, CA -- The University of Michigan alumni association hosted a pep rally for the Wolverine faithful on Thursday night prior to the Sweet Sixteen matchup against Texas Tech. Fans came out in large numbers and enjoyed the weather and interaction with other fans.

"Let's see, weather wise yeah it's okay," laughed Nicholas Vander Veen of Grand Rapids, who flew out to Anaheim for the game, "there's sun, the wind doesn't hurt my face, it's not too bad, I'm enjoying it.

Grand Rapids native Maurice Morris moved to California nine years ago but has remained a Michigan fan throughout.

"With as many Michigan fans out here, you'd think you were in Michigan, literally, this is incredible," Morris said.

Meanwhile, Anthony Moreno lives in California but has friends in Michigan and makes an annual trip back to Ann Arbor to see a game.

"I've been a Michigan fan all my life," he said energetically, "I have family and friends that live in McComb so I go to Ann Arbor once a year and I love the Maize and Blue. It's a big family."

Matthew Clark went to law school at the University of Michigan and now lives in California, making it a tremendous experience to see his Wolverines play near his home.

"Getting to see them in our backyard is the best experience you can have," Clark said, "we love seeing them out here, we went last year, we're here this year, we love being out here and you can tell by the crowd behind us."