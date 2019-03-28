Downtown Street and Parking Lot Closures for Trump Rally

Parking at a premium in downtown Grand Rapids for Trump rally

Posted 11:55 AM, March 28, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - City officials are recommending that anyone coming downtown for the President Trump rally at Van Andel Arena to park remotely and use the Dash shuttles.

 

Dash maps

Download the Dash maps and bus routes here.

 

The shuttle is free, but parking rates do apply.  Streets around Van Andel Arena will be closing as of 2:30 p.m. for the rally.

The event is free, but seating is general admission. As of 11:00 a.m., the line to enter the arena was already around the corner on Ionia SW.  Doors open at 4:00 p.m. and the rally begins at 7:00 p.m.

An area near the arena has been blocked off for protestors as well. Others are expected to gather at Rosa Parks Circle.

