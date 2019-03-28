Play it Forward at the Grand Rapids Heart Ball on April 26

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The American Heart Association works to build the next generation of healthy hearts through energetic play through encouraging healthy habits and energetic play. In order to keep this movement going, AHA is encouraging everyone to Play it Forward and attend the Heart Ball on April 26.

The Heart Ball will raise money to help analyze, connect, innovate, influence, and invest in advancing their efforts to change health outcomes as they relate to heart disease and stroke. Heart Ball celebrates these efforts to build a foundation of health in the community and ensure everyone lives a longer healthier life.

The evening festivities will include dinner, an opportunity to Open Your Heart and further support the mission and an exciting live auction. Plus 10-year-old Abrielle TallQuist will be the night's guest speaker as she shares her personal story about overcoming heart disease.

Attendees are encouraged to bring an object of play- such as a basketball, jump rope, sidewalk chalk, or childhood game- and it'll be donated to after-school programs in need throughout West Michigan.

The event will take place at 20 Monroe Live starting at 5:30.

To purchase tickets or get more information, visit Heart.org/GrandRapidsHeartBall.