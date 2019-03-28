QuickHIT Fitness Lab boasts great workout in fraction of time

Posted 6:31 AM, March 28, 2019, by

 

Grand Rapids, Mich. - QuickHIT Fitness Lab is a new way to exercise your muscles in a fraction of the time of a typical trip to the gym.

The science-backed workout uses a Robotically Controlled Resistance Training exercise machine that uses resistance based techniques. The more you resist against the machine, the more the machine resists against you. Using their method of Super slow High Intensity Training (HIT), you’ll only hit the gym 1-2 times per week for roughly 20 minutes.

Trainers encourage anyone looking to better their health to give them a try, no matter your age, height, weight, or current fitness level. HIT Fitness has been shown to limit your risk of over stressing your muscles and joins, good for older adults with osteoporosis.

For contact information and more details head to their Facebook page. 

